Chelsea Clinton says she’s a ‘definite maybe’ to run for office

Former first daughter Chelsea Clinton announced Monday she is a “definite maybe” to run for political office in the future, saying she is “outraged every day by something our president has done or said or left undone or neglected.”

Speaking at the Edinburgh International Book Festival, Clinton outlined a host of grievances against the Trump administration, but emphasized she has no current plans to run for office.

“I think my family … is being really well represented,” Clinton said. “But if that were to change, if my city councillor were to retire, if my congresswoman were to retire, my senators, and I thought that I could make a positive impact, then I think I would really have to ask my answer to that question.”

She clarified: “For me it’s a definite ‘no’ now, but it’s a definite ‘maybe’ in the future because who knows what the future is going to bring.”

Earlier this year, Clinton said criticism against Ivanka Trump, President Trump’s daughter, is fair game and should be expected because she works for the president. Clinton last year had engaged in something of a Twiter spat with Trump, after media reports criticized Ivanka for sitting in during a meeting at the G20 summit in Germany.

“If Chelsea Clinton were asked to hold the seat for her mother, as her mother gave our country away, the Fake News would say CHELSEA FOR PRES!” Trump wrote on Twitter. – READ MORE

