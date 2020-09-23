Chelsea Clinton Says She Holds Trump Responsible for COVID-19 Death Toll: ‘I Blame Him Full Stop’

Chelsea Clinton, the daughter of the former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, says he holds President Donald Trump entirely responsible for the 200,000 deaths from COVID-19.

During an appearance on ABC’s “The View” on Tuesday, Chelsea was asked, “How much do you blame and his response? Or the lack thereof?”

“I blame him pretty fundamentally,” she responded. “I think it’s unconscionable that he lied to the American public about Covid. That he’s continued to lie to the American people. That he has such a blatant disregard for public health.”

She alluded to a portion of journalist Bob Woodward’s new book “Rage” that shows Trump knew far more about COVID-19 and the threat it posed as early as February and adopted a strategy of downplaying the threat of the virus during the early weeks of the outbreak.

Trump has denied that he lied to the American people about the threat of the virus, as IJR reported. However, he also said that “perhaps” he misled the public.

She continued, “I blame him, full stop. I also blame him for all he’s not doing now to help prepare for when the scientists have proven a vaccine is safe and effective at scale. I blame him for not marshaling a real effort to build public confidence and demand for a vaccine that is proven safe and effective.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --