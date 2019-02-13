Chelsea Clinton defends Omar, says Trump never said sorry for ‘white nationalism’ embrace

Chelsea Clinton on Tuesday called out Vice President Mike Pence for saying that Rep. Ilhan Omar’s apology for earlier Twitter posts called anti-Semitic was “inadequate,” and blasted President Trump for peddling hate.

Clinton, who was critical of Omar’s tweets, posting that “we should expect all elected officials, regardless of party, and all public figures to not traffic in anti-Semitism,” but said on Tuesday that Trump is a “far more powerful person” and has never apologized “for his embrace of white nationalism & anti-Semitic & Islamophobic hate.”

Omar said she had no intention of offending anyone, including Jewish Americans, when she insinuated that lobbyists were paying lawmakers to support Israel. Trump called her apology “lame” and said she should resign from Congress or at least not be allowed to serve on committees.

Pence tweeted Tuesday that Omar’s comments were a disgrace. He said “those who engage in anti-Semitic tropes should not just be denounced, they should face consequences for their words.”

Mr. Vice President- Congresswoman @IlhanMN apologized. She has moved on to highlighting challenges facing McDonald’s workers.

President Trump, a far more powerful person in Washington, has never apologized for his embrace of white nationalism & anti-Semitic & Islamophobic hate. https://t.co/JolA1Yn7Iv — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) February 13, 2019

