Chelsea Clinton Advocates Open Borders on Father’s Day: ‘No Parent, No Person Should Support’ Trump Agenda

Chelsea Clinton, The Daughter Of President Bill Clinton And Failed Presidential Candidate Hillary Clinton, Used Father’s Day To Advocate For Open Borders, Saying “no Parent” And “no Person” Should Be Supporting President Trump’s Crackdown At The U.s.-mexico Border.

Clinton displayed her outrage online at Trump’s plan to construct a tent city near El Paso, Texas, to house unaccompanied minors who arrive in the U.S. by crossing the southern border.

“I also could not imagine being forcibly separated from my children as I sought sanctuary. No parent, no person should support this,” Clinton said, pointing to photos of the tent city where unaccompanied minors will be sheltered by the Department of Health and Human Services.

On #FathersDay & every day, I could not imagine a better dad for Charlotte & Aidan than Marc. I also could not imagine being forcibly separated from my children as I sought sanctuary. No parent, no person should support this: https://t.co/uUNs6yFklD — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) June 17, 2018

The policy to prosecute all illegal border crossers, including illegal alien adults who cross the border with children, results in border-crossing parents having their children taken into federal custody. This is a loophole known as the Flores Settlement Agreement. – READ MORE

