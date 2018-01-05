Chef Gets Death Threats For ‘Spiking’ Vegan Food

A chef in England is now facing death threats for supposedly spiking a vegan dish by inserting an animal product into the food.

According to the BBC, Laura Goodman, co-owner and head chef at Carlini in Shropshire, made comments in the Facebook group called “The Boring Group” pertaining to a “pious, judgmental” vegan who irked her so much that she spiked their food.

If there’s one thing about the vegan community that chefs do not want to mess with, it’s their zealousness for transparency. Just ask the owners of L.A.’s top vegan restaurant Cafe Gratitude, who also received death threats when revelations surfaced of their “harvesting” of animals at their Northern California farm.

According to Goodman’s fiance and business partner, Michael Gale, chef Laura has learned this sobering message the hard way and has indeed had her life threatened over possibly inserting a scoop of butter into a vegan dish. People have also publicly described her comments as “spiteful”, “mean”, “terrible” and “disgusting.”- READ MORE

