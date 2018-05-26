Check Out These Pics Of The ‘Wolf-Like Creature’ Shot In Montana

It’s Friday, so it’s the perfect time for a story about a mysterious “wolf-like creature” shot in Montana that has people talking about the “Dogman” conspiracy and the continued existence of a prehistoric species of wolves.

“We have no idea what this was until we get a DNA report back,” said Bruce Auchly, information manager for Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, of the wolf-like animal shot near a ranch in Montana. “It was near a rancher’s place, it was shot, and our game wardens went to investigate. The whole animal was sent to our lab in Bozeman. That’s the last I ever heard of it.”

The Great Falls Tribune reports that the creature, which “at this point, no one is 100 percent sure” how to identify, was shot and killed on May 16 on a ranch outside of Denton. “With long grayish fur, a large head and an extended snout, the animal shared many of the same characteristics as a wolf; but its ears were too large, it’s legs and body too short, its fur uncharacteristic of that common to a wolf,” the Tribune reports.– READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1