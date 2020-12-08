Charter Jet CEO Arrested for Alleged Child Sex Trafficking

Fifty-seven-year-old Bronx resident Paul Alexander was arrested Thursday for allegedly trafficking girls as young as 12 years old.

“The arrest was the result of a joint investigation by the state prosecutor’s office called ‘Operation Mile High’ — a nod to his job as CEO of Central Jet Charter, New York Attorney General Letitia James said Saturday,” the New York Post reported.

Alexander allegedly charged an undercover agent $300 for sex with two girls, with both victims earning a third of the money, the article read.

The New York attorney general’s office detailed the events in a press release on Saturday:

Through the use of covert recording devices, social media, and undercover operations, the investigative team determined that Alexander was, in fact, trafficking children across county lines for sex. The initial investigation began in March after a female minor reported Alexander to the NYPD, alleging that Alexander sexually abused her and other underage girls, and promoted them for prostitution to other men. An undercover police officer met with Alexander who charged him a total of $300 for sexual intercourse with a 12-year-old victim and a 14-year-old victim — and encouraged the undercover officer to use alcohol and marijuana to make the victims more cooperative.

Alexander was arraigned Saturday and charged with “multiple counts of Sex Trafficking of a Child, Attempted Sex Trafficking of a Child, related counts of First and Second Degrees of Promoting Prostitution, and two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child,” the release said. – READ MORE

