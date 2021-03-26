Charlottesville Mayor Posts Vulgar Poem Referencing Rape And A ‘Cum Stained Sheet’

The mayor of Charlottesville, Virginia, posted a vulgar poem about her city to her Twitter and Facebook pages on Wednesday that referenced rape and “cum stained” sheets.

“Charlottesville: The beautiful-ugly it is,” Nikuyah Walker posted to her social media accounts. “It rapes you, comforts you in its cum stained sheet and tells you to keep its secrets.”

Charlottesville communications director Brian Wheeler told the Daily Caller News Foundation that he believes the posts are authentic.

“The City of Charlottesville does not have a comment at this time,” Wheeler said. “I do believe the posts to be authentic.”

Walker did not immediately return a request for comment.

Walker said in a post that she was notified by Facebook about two hours after posting the message that her account will not be able to live stream or advertise for 30 days because her post “goes against our standards on adult sexual exploitation.”

“Someone has friends at FB,” Walker said after Facebook restricted her account.

Walker posted an explanation for her “short poem” to Facebook and Twitter on Wednesday afternoon.

“Charlottesville is void of a moral compass,” Walker wrote. “It’s as if good ole tj is still cleverly using his whip to whip the current inhabitants into submissiveness. Charlottesville rapes you of your breaths. It suffocates your hopes and dreams. It liberates you by conveniently redefining liberation. It progressively chants while it conservatively acts. Charlottesville is anchored in white supremacy and rooted in racism. Charlottesville rapes you and covers you in sullied sheets.”

Walker was elected to the Charlottesville City Council in November 2017. Her candidacy was supported by the Democratic Socialists of America.

Congrats to @CvilleDSA endorsed @NikuyahWalkerCC on her win to Charlottesville City Council in Virginia! — DSA 🌹 (@DemSocialists) November 8, 2017

The Charlottesville City Council voted three-to-two to elect Walker to serve a second term as Mayor in January, according to NBC29.

Walker revealed in February that she’s under investigation by Acting City Attorney Lisa Robertson for potentially misusing city funds, CBS19 reported.

Walker said during a city council meeting following her announcement that she was not aware that it was wrong of her to buy gift cards using city funds for citizens to participate in city discussions, the outlet reported.

City Counselor Lloyd Snook said during the meeting he was “told I was being a racist or white supremacist” for asking about the expenditures.

“There is a difference between you being racist, and if you want to own that, that is your business, and me saying that your actions are upholding white supremacy and institutional racism,” Walker responded.

During a council meeting Tuesday, Walker proposed giving city counselors an allowance backed by city funds to use as they see fit, The Daily Progress reported.

“I would like to not have to ask you all every time I would like to do something,” Walker said. “If I want to bring in a person and I felt that she was suitable and could contribute to a conversation … that I … or any councilor in the future, and any of you all should be able to bring a person that you see could add value to the conversation to the table.”