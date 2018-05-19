True Pundit

Charlotte City Councilwoman Under Fire for Comparing Police Officers to Terrorists

A Charlotte, North Carolina, city councilwoman is receiving backlash after she compared police officers to terrorists on social media.

In the tweet, which was originally posted in March and has gained traction during National Police Week, LaWana Mayfield wrote, “Being black in America under #45 has created homegrown terrorist wearing blue uniforms.”

She posted the tweet, which included the hashtag #AReckoningIsComing, after the deadly officer-involved shooting of an unarmed black man in Sacramento, California.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Kerr Putney said the tweet was “offensive” and “hard to stomach.”- READ MORE

