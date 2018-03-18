Charlize Theron: ‘Outrageous’ to Allow Armed Teachers to Defend Students

While speaking to the Global Education and Skills Forum in Dubai this week, actress Charlize Theron made clear her belief that it is “outrageous” to even discuss allowing armed teachers to defend students.

On February 21 Breitbart News reported that President Trump proposed arming “20 percent” of willing and trained K-12 teachers to carry guns for school safety. The next day Trump revisited the subject, pointing out that first responders “5 to 8 minutes away” when a school attack occurs but teachers are on site to shoot sickos “immediately.”

The push to arm teachers has broad grassroots support and the backing of the NRA, Gun Owners of America, and other pro-Second Amendment organizations.

But Theron cannot stomach the idea of teachers having guns with which to protect their students. The Associated Press quoted the Atomic Blonde star as saying, “I just don’t understand when people try to make the conversation, the argument that the fix is more guns. It is so outrageous to me.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1