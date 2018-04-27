Charlie Rose to host series alongside men taken down by “Me Too” movement

Charlie Rose — whose PBS show was canceled following allegations of sexual harassment — is expected to star in a series where he interviews other men who have faced sexual harassment scandals, Page Six reported.

The show would feature Rose alongside men such as comedian Louis C.K. and former NBC anchor Matt Lauer, who both had sexual harassment allegations lodged against them last year.

According to Page Six, the show was pitched to writer and women’s rights advocate Tina Brown as a “Netflix show,” but a source close to the streaming service told Page Six that no one at Netflix had heard of the show. – READ MORE

