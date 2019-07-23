Charlie Kirk: Teens Camped Out Overnight to See Trump’s TPUSA Speech (VIDEO)

Turning Point USA (TPUSA) founder Charlie Kirk said high school students slept near the ballroom where President Donald Trump is scheduled to address hundreds of conservative teenagers on Tuesday to secure prime seating.

Countless high school students sleeping overnight just for a chance to see @realDonaldTrump tomorrow at @TPUSA’s Teenage Student Action Summit – the largest ever teen gathering of its kind!



Tomorrow our amazing, terrific president addresses them! pic.twitter.com/F9XRzqC3ve — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) July 23, 2019

“We have people camping out overnight, just to see the President of the United States,” Kirk said to loud cheers from dozens of teenagers late Monday evening. “They will be the first ones in there.”

"I wish I was young again, so I could do stuff like this," he then quipped.