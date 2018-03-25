Charlie Kirk: More Young Americans Support Trump Than the Media Gives Him Credit For (VIDEO)

President Trump on Thursday said he believes that he has “tremendous support” from many college students and that reports of anti-Trump sentiment on college campuses are “highly overblown.”

WATCH:

Watch the latest video at video.foxnews.com

“If you look at what’s going on with free speech, with the super-left, with Antifa, with all of these characters, I’ll tell you what, they get a lot of publicity. But you go to the real campuses and you go all over the country, you go out to the Middle West, you go out even to the coast in many cases, we have tremendous support,” Trump said at a millennial summit at the White House moderated by Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk. “I would say we have majority support. I think it’s highly overblown. Highly overblown.”

On “Fox & Friends” on Friday, Kirk said Trump indeed has more support among millennials — particularly in the middle of the country — than the mainstream media gives him credit for.

“And it’s amazing to see that silent majority of young people rise up and support these policies,” Kirk said. – READ MORE

