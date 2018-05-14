Charlie Kirk: Millennials Voting Democrat Is ‘Like a Chicken Voting for Colonel Sanders’ (VIDEO)

.@charliekirk11: “A young person voting for a Democrat is like a chicken voting for Colonel Sanders.” pic.twitter.com/dAwiuRKoUB — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 13, 2018

Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk on Saturday said that young voters’ support for Democrats will hurt the millennial generation.

“The Democrats want to raise taxes, they want to limit freedom … It’s actually our generation that’s going to be hurt the most by Democrat policies and politicians,” Kirk said.

“A young person voting for a Democrat is like a chicken voting for Colonel Sanders,” he added. – READ MORE

