Charlie Daniels Sends Heated Message to ‘Pasty Faced Old Antiques in Congress’ Hoping Trump Fails

Posted on by
Country music legend Charlie Daniels shared an impassioned message for members of Congress who hope President Donald Trump’s meeting with North Korea fails.

Daniels’ tweet was addressed to all the “pasty faced old antiques in Congress and Senate who are hoping against hope that Trump’s summit with North Korea will fail.”

He shared that he has “news” for them and declared that it’s “not patriotism that’s politics.”

“You should hide your head in shame,” he added. “You’re disgusting enough to induce nausea.”

Daniels’ tweet comes at the conclusion of a week discussing the on-again-off-again summit between North Korea and the United States. On Thursday, Trump sent a letter to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un calling off the meeting.- READ MORE

