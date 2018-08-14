Charlie Daniels Just Offered a Prayer for America That Every Single One of Us Needs to Pray

Country music star Charlie Daniels has made a second career for himself as a social media legend. Usually, Daniels is brash and irreverent, skewering liberal sacred cows like Barack Obama, Nancy Pelosi and the rest of the Democrat Party.

However, with one tweet this Sunday, Daniels took on a much more somber tone — and one our nation would do well to listen to.

Sunday was a particularly dark day for our nation. Under gloomy skies in the nation’s capital, a few dozen white supremacist reprobates gathered and were lambasted by a considerably larger group of counter-protesters, many of the violent, antifa variety.

In a moment like this, it would be well to say a prayer for our divided country. Mr. Daniels has just such a prayer.

Morning prayer

Lord send revival to this land that will shake the gates of hell,rattle the halls of power and shine the light of Your absolute and undeniable truth across the length and width of this apostate nation. — Charlie Daniels (@CharlieDaniels) August 12, 2018

