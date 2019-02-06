Charlie Daniels compares NY abortion law to Holocaust: God ‘is waiting behind the final veil’ where ‘verdicts are final and eternal’

In an op-ed for CNSNews, Daniels wrote, “There were six million Jews murdered by the Nazis, in gas chambers, mass shootings, and any other kind of monstrous methods of death these demonic animals could come up with.”

“Horrible, right?” he continued. “Could never happen in the United States of America, right? Wrong.”

(…)

Daniels added that God is waiting to judge those people who endorse, perform, and support such horrors.

"He is waiting behind the final veil at the end of the road we must all walk, where we will all appear and give account for the things we have done while on this earth, and we will all stand there, with no place to hide, where the verdicts are final and eternal," Daniels wrote. "And there is no appeal."