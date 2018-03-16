Charleston Church Shooter’s Sister Arrested For Bringing Weapons To School

On Wednesday, the 18-year-old younger sister of the Charleston church shooter, who killed nine African-American congregants at the Emanuel AME Church in June 2015, was arrested for bringing weapons and drugs to A.C. Flora High School in Charleston, South Carolina.

According to police, the school administration informed the school resource officer that the teen had brought marijuana, pepper spray and a knife to school. She also reportedly posted messages on Snapchat that “caused alarm to the student body,” WISTV reports.

The student has been charged “with simple possession of marijuana and two counts of carrying weapons on school grounds,” the outlet reports. She was released on a $5,000 bond and on the condition that she is barred from returning to the high school.

While no details have yet come to light about how the arrest was made, officials say no one was harmed by the student. – READ MORE

