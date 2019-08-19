Charles Hurt on Tlaib: ‘Something really wrong’ with someone who uses grandma as political ‘pawn’

Fox News contributor Charles Hurt blasted Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., for allegedly using her grandmother as a political “pawn” in her public feud with Israel.

“Who uses their aging grandmother as a pawn to make a political point in what is really kind of a stupid political kerfuffle to begin with?” Hurt said during a Saturday appearance on “Fox & Friends.”

“There’s something really wrong with someone that does that … we shouldn’t let politics become this big of a deal in our personal family lives. It’s really ridiculous,” Hurt added.

Hurt’s comments came after President Trump accused Tlaib of engaging in a “setup” when she sought permission to make a humanitarian visit to see her grandmother in the West Bank. The Israeli government initially rejected her bid to enter, arguing that she and Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn.,sought to promote boycotts against the Jewish state. – READ MORE