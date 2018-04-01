Charles Barkley on Trump presidency: ‘I’ve never been more angry and disgusted’ (VIDEO)

Former NBA star Charles Barkley said he is “disgusted” with President Trump and the turmoil within his administration.

“I’ve never been more angry and disgusted at this situation than I am now.” Basketball great Charles Barkley slams President Trump in his interview with CNN’s David Axelrod, which airs Saturday at 8 p.m. ET on “The Axe Files.” https://t.co/eJoBNUUHII pic.twitter.com/UaRvcTtk3p — CNN (@CNN) March 31, 2018

“I’ve never been more angry and disgusted at this situation than I am now. This turmoil every single day … the tweeting, the hiring and firing,” Barkley said during an interview with CNN’s David Axelrod .

The basketball star condemned the president for racist undertones in his agenda, specifically in regards to the Hispanic and Muslim communities.

“Do we have some bad Hispanics? Of course, we do. Do we have some bad Muslims? Of course, we do. But I believe the majority of the Muslim people in this country are amazing, hard-working people. The president has done an awful job of trying to be inclusive,” Barkley said. – READ MORE

