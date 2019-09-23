Charles Barkley: Dems Only Talk To Blacks Every 4 Years When They Want Their Vote

On Wednesday, speaking on Michael Smerconish’s SiriusXM radio show, NBA Hall Of Famer Charles Barkley, in his inimitably blunt style, said Democrats only talk to black Americans when they want their votes.

As Mediaite reported, Barkley was reminiscing about his work with Alabama Sen. Doug Jones when Jones ran against GOP candidate Roy Moore in a special election in 2017.

Barkley recalled, “I said ‘Doug, I’m going to support you. I’m going to try to get every black person in Alabama to vote for you.’ And it worked out. We won for the first time in 40 years. But I said, ‘We need to start holding you Democrats accountable’ because they’ve been taking black people’s votes – and they only talk to black people every four years. All of these politicians only talk to black people every four years because they want their vote.”

Barkley added, “Oh, actually, the Republicans don’t, the Democrats do. But when they get elected, they do nothing in the four years in-between.” – READ MORE