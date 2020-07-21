Charles Barkley calls out Nick Cannon’s anti-Semitism: ‘I don’t understand how you beat hatred with more hatred’

Hall of Fame NBA player Charles Barkley criticized recent anti-Semitic incidents involving entertainer Nick Cannon, former NBA player and ESPN analyst Stephen Jackson, Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson, and rapper Ice Cube.

“I’m so disappointed in these men, but I don’t understand how you beat hatred with more hatred,” Barkley said. “That stuff should never come up in your vocabulary, and that stuff should never come up in your heart. I don’t understand it and I’m never going to accept it.”

Barkley made the comments on Friday’s episode of his podcast “The Steam Room,” which he co-hosts with fellow NBA analyst Ernie Johnson.

“What the hell are y’all doing?” Barkley asked. “Y’all want racial equality. We all do. I don’t understand how insulting another group helps our cause. I don’t understand in any shape or form.”

“We can’t allow Black people to be prejudiced also, especially if we’re asking for white folks to respect us, give us economic opportunity and things like that,” the legendary basketball player said. “If you want respect, you got to give respect.” – READ MORE

