True Pundit

Politics

Charges Filed: Councilwoman Accused of Attacking Teen Girls over Trump Shirt

Posted on by
Share:

An elected official in Texas was charged with a misdemeanor on Wednesday after allegedly berating a group of young girls because one was wearing a Donald Trump T-shirt.

Fox News reported that investigators from the The Harris County Precinct 1 Constable’s Office filed the disorderly conduct charge against Kellye Burke, a West University Place councilwoman and a member of Moms Demand Action, a gun control advocacy group.

The four teenagers were reportedly waiting in line to get cookies at a cafe in Houston when Burke began harassing them. One of the girls was wearing a shirt that read “Trump: Make America Great Again.”

“A tall, short-haired blond woman came up to them and screamed, ‘Grab em by the (expletive) girls!’” a father of one of the girl’s told KPRC.

“Then, she yells it again!” the father continued. “At that point the girls were getting kind of scared, and then the woman starts, you know, going, ‘MAGA! MAGA! MAGA!’ while shaking her fist.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Charges Filed: Councilwoman Accused of Attacking Teen Girls over Trump Shirt
Charges Filed: Councilwoman Accused of Attacking Teen Girls over Trump Shirt

'At that point the girls were getting kind of scared ...'

The Western Journal The Western Journal
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: