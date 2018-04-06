Charges Filed: Councilwoman Accused of Attacking Teen Girls over Trump Shirt

An elected official in Texas was charged with a misdemeanor on Wednesday after allegedly berating a group of young girls because one was wearing a Donald Trump T-shirt.

Fox News reported that investigators from the The Harris County Precinct 1 Constable’s Office filed the disorderly conduct charge against Kellye Burke, a West University Place councilwoman and a member of Moms Demand Action, a gun control advocacy group.

Investigators file a misdemeanor charge against Moms Demand founding member, West University Place Councilwoman Kellye Burke, after Burke screamed obscenities at kids, one wearing a Trump shirt, as they waited to buy cookies: https://t.co/gbDKWolqbk — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) April 5, 2018

The four teenagers were reportedly waiting in line to get cookies at a cafe in Houston when Burke began harassing them. One of the girls was wearing a shirt that read “Trump: Make America Great Again.”

“A tall, short-haired blond woman came up to them and screamed, ‘Grab em by the (expletive) girls!’” a father of one of the girl’s told KPRC.

“Then, she yells it again!” the father continued. “At that point the girls were getting kind of scared, and then the woman starts, you know, going, ‘MAGA! MAGA! MAGA!’ while shaking her fist.” – READ MORE

