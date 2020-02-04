Chaos In Iowa: Thousands Of Furious Supporters Claim Iowa Caucus “Rigged” Against Bernie

As it turns out, tech snafus and ‘human error’ weren’t solely to blame for last night’s caucus catastrophe. A columnist for the Iowa Gazette reported that new rules introduced for this year’s caucus, plus a lack of clarity on the rules of the esoteric ritual apparently prompted some local precinct supervisors to make illegal decisions about supporters of ‘non-viable’ candidates joining together.

After the Warren campaign spent hours instructing its precinct captains in the arcane rules of the caucus, some wondered whether nonpartisan volunteers in charge of the process had received adequate training.

“Are you going to report how this was a (beep) show?” asked Megan Lange, a Warren supporter. “If this is going on in other caucuses, how reliable is it?”

“We had to do two hours of training so we knew how it was supposed to work,” said Diane Bean, another Warren backer, who wondered whether volunteers were trained well enough.

“This is like a badly organized middle school assembly,” Harris said. “As a young voter, this is very disappointing.”

CNN bro, without evidence, suggests the Democratic Iowa caucuses are not rigged. https://t.co/xGEf31lvI0 — Matt Wolking (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@MattWolking) February 4, 2020

I know it’s tempting to make jokes… or insinuations. But there is absolutely no evidence that there is anything untoward happening in Iowa. Calling elections “rigged” without any evidence boosts conspiracy theories and destroys trust in democracy. Don’t do it. — Yascha Mounk (@Yascha_Mounk) February 4, 2020

The circumstances in Mario will likely lead to Warren challenging the results.

Volunteers messed up. And their late efforts to pull Marion 5 out of the dumpster fire might have fared better if more people had waited to go from being caucusgoers to home-goers. By the time the problem was identified, too few Democrats remained in the gym for a replay call.

“We regret the confusion,” said Barb Wild, a caucus volunteer. She encouraged Warren supporters to document the problems so lessons can be learned. A complaint is likely.

The takeaway: Even once they've finished counting the votes, millions of Americans will likely refuse to recognize this as a legitimate reflection of the 'will of the people'.