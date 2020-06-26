Chaos erupts in Milwaukee during search for missing girls: Unruly mob hurls bricks at police officers, burns down home, shoots 2 teens (VIDEO)

A terrifying mob took to the streets of Milwaukee on Tuesday after police conducted a search for two missing teen girls.

Police are seeking several suspects in connection to an arson and a related shooting that took place the same evening.

Officers arrived at a Milwaukee-area home searching for two missing teens. The teens were reportedly last seen at the home, which people in the crowd said was a known sex-trafficking hotspot.

During the search, officers were bombarded by bricks and verbally abused as a mob set fire to the structure. At least three people were shot in a related melee.

According the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the gathering crowd included a “mix of neighbors observing the situation, people expressing frustration with police, and activists who’d marched in Milwaukee’s racial justice protests.” – READ MORE

