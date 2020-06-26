Chaos erupts in Milwaukee during search for missing girls: Unruly mob hurls bricks at police officers, burns down home, shoots 2 teens (VIDEO)

A terrifying mob took to the streets of Milwaukee on Tuesday after police conducted a search for two missing teen girls.

Police are seeking several suspects in connection to an arson and a related shooting that took place the same evening.

Officers arrived at a Milwaukee-area home searching for two missing teens. The teens were reportedly last seen at the home, which people in the crowd said was a known sex-trafficking hotspot.

Things getting very tense in an alley at 39th and Lloyd in a missing girls case. Two teenage girls are missing, the crowd here says this house is where they were last seen. People in the crowd tell me it’s a known sex trafficking house. Police have not confirmed. @WISN12News pic.twitter.com/GiGiDhVKUp — Caroline Reinwald (@WISN_Caroline) June 23, 2020

One of the last videos I shot on scene before we left for our own safety. Police standing in line, dressed in riot gear, in front of a crowd. People here said MPD doesn’t care/investigate when black children go missing. @WISN12News pic.twitter.com/txbKJ1gBAg — Caroline Reinwald (@WISN_Caroline) June 24, 2020

During the search, officers were bombarded by bricks and verbally abused as a mob set fire to the structure. At least three people were shot in a related melee.

According the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the gathering crowd included a “mix of neighbors observing the situation, people expressing frustration with police, and activists who’d marched in Milwaukee’s racial justice protests.” – READ MORE

