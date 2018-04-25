Chance The Rapper: ‘Black people don’t have to be democrats’

Following a series of tweets showing approval of Donald Trump from Kanye West, Chance The Rapper tweeted his support of West. Quoting a tweet from Ebro Darden suggesting that West might be showing adamant affection for the Republican president because he was out of touch with fellow Chicago-born rappers, Chance clarified that he “talked to him two days ago.”

Talked to him two days ago. He’s in a great space and not affected by folk tryna question his mental or physical health. Same Ye from the Vmas, same Ye from the telethon. https://t.co/2zY3KpllV2 — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) April 25, 2018

Black people don’t have to be democrats. — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) April 25, 2018

“He’s in a great space and not affected by folk tryna question his mental or physical health,” the tweet read. “Same Ye from the Vmas, same Ye from the telethon.” – READ MORE

