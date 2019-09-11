Chamber of Commerce: ‘High Levels’ of Employer Confidence Under Trump

The third quarter report of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s Small Business Index shows “employers are experiencing high levels of confidence about the state of their local economies and their financial future” during President Donald Trump’s tenure.

The Small Business Index is a multiyear collaboration by MetLife and the U.S. Chamber “to elevate the voice of America’s small business owners” highlighting the role of small business in the U.S. economy.

Tom Sullivan, vice president of small business policy at the U.S. Chamber, explained the importance of business confidence when it comes to economic growth in a U.S. Chamber and MetLife press release. “Small businesses are the backbone of the American economy,” he said. “It’s important that we provide them with a sense of certainty and work towards finding solutions that enable business growth and create an environment where Main Street businesses can continue to thrive.”

The SBI’s overall score during the third quarter of 2019 is 70.7, which is 2 percentage points higher than in the second quarter. The score suggests over two-thirds of U.S. small business owners are optimistic about the local and national business environment, as well as about their own companies’ future. – READ MORE