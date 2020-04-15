Chairman Of Jt. Chiefs Admits US Intel Has Taken ‘Hard Look’ At Wuhan Lab As Origin Of COVID-19

According to Defense One editor Kevin Baron, Gen. Mark Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, admitted that the DoD has looked into the theory that COVID-19 originated in the Wuhan laboratory.

“There’s a lot of rumor and speculation in a wide variety of media, blog sites, etc.,” said Milley. “It should be no surprise to you that we have taken a keen interest in that, and we have had a lot of intelligence take a hard look at that.”

"At this point it's inconclusive, although the weight of evidence seems to indicate natural, but we do not know for sure," Milley added

