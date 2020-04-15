Chairman Of Jt. Chiefs Admits US Intel Has Taken ‘Hard Look’ At Wuhan Lab As Origin Of COVID-19

According to Defense One editor Kevin Baron, Gen. Mark Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, admitted that the DoD has looked into the theory that COVID-19 originated in the Wuhan laboratory.

“There’s a lot of rumor and speculation in a wide variety of media, blog sites, etc.,” said Milley. “It should be no surprise to you that we have taken a keen interest in that, and we have had a lot of intelligence take a hard look at that.”

Those words are going to fuel a lifetime of additional conspiracy theories and speculation. But the tone of his voice was pretty dismissive of the idea, and he stressed that they’ve looked hard. “Hard.” And “the weight of evidence leans towards natural.” — Kevin Baron (@DefenseBaron) April 14, 2020

“At this point it’s inconclusive, although the weight of evidence seems to indicate natural, but we do not know for sure,” Milley added – READ MORE

