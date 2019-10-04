Chairman Lindsey Graham: Senate Hearings Coming with DOJ Inspector General Soon

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, told Breitbart News exclusively on Monday evening that his committee is planning hearings soon, beginning with Department of Justice (DOJ) inspector general Michael Horowitz as soon as Horowitz releases his imminent report on the origins of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.

“The Horowitz report is coming soon,” Graham said Monday evening when reached by phone. “The focus of the Judiciary Committee will hear testimony from him, and follow whatever leads the report gives us about the FISA warrant and the counterintelligence investigation. So my number one goal is to hear from Horowitz and make a record of how the system got off the rails regarding the counterintelligence investigation and the FISA warrant.”

Graham said he expects Horowitz’s report to come “in a couple of weeks,” and his Judiciary Committee will be holding a hearing with the Inspector General as soon as that comes out.

“I would expect that we start with him, and see where it takes us,” Graham said of Horowitz’s expected report and forthcoming testimony.

Graham’s interview here confirming forthcoming Senate hearings on this matter comes in the wake of last week, when House Democrats formally launching an “impeachment inquiry” into President Donald Trump after a “whistleblower” complaint alleged he had committed wrongdoing in a phone call with Ukraine’s new president Volodymyr Zelensky. The Democrats launched their impeachment inquiry before they had the transcript of the call or the whistleblower complaint, and neither—since publicly released—have lived up to their hype. – READ MORE