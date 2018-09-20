CHAIRMAN GRASSLEY DECLINES DR. FORD’S CALL FOR FBI INVESTIGATION

Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley shut down Dr. Christine Ford’s calls for an FBI investigation before she testifies on sexual assault allegations on Monday.

Ford, who claims Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her over three decades ago, said she will not testify in a scheduled Senate Judiciary hearing on Monday until the FBI investigates her allegations.

Grassley wrote in a letter to Ford’s lawyers on Wednesday that it is not appropriate for the FBI to investigate, and he will not delay Monday’s hearing.

"I certainly understand and respect Dr. Ford's desire for an investigation of her allegations," Grassley wrote. "That is precisely what the Senate is doing. That is why our investigators have asked to speak with your client."