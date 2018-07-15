Chainsaw-Wielding Madman Turns Out To Be Illegal Alien Who Has Been Deported 11 Times

A California man who allegedly attacked his wife with a chainsaw is an illegal alien who has been deported at least 11 times since 2005, immigration officials confirmed Friday.

Alejandro Alvarez Villegas, 32, was arrested Thursday in Chula Vista, California, a suburb of San Diego, on allegations that he tried to kill his wife with a chainsaw in front of their three children.

“Department of Homeland Security databases indicate Mr. Alvarez-Villegas is a serial immigration violator who has been removed from the United States 11 times since 2005,” an ICE representative said, according to KNSD-TV in San Diego.

The incident began Wednesday when police in the Los Angeles suburb of Whittier responded to a domestic violence call and found Alvarez’s wife inside their home with chest wounds caused by a chainsaw. The next day, Chula Vista police pulled over Alvarez in an SUV that had been reported stolen in Los Angeles.

Alvarez allegedly tried to ram a police car during the traffic stop, but officers were able to arrest him without any injuries, Chula Vista Police Lt. Kenny Heinz said via KNSD.- READ MORE

Alabama law enforcement officials say that an illegal immigrant and an immigrant in the United States on a green card are responsible for the brutal murders of a grandmother and her 13-year-old special needs granddaughter in what investigators say is violence related to Mexican drug cartels.

Investigator Stacy Rutherford told a court on Thursday that Mendoza traveled to Georgia in early June to pick up a batch of methamphetamine with Israel Palomino, 34, Yoni Aguilar, 26, and Leticia Garcia.

Rutherford testified that Mendoza and Garcia were both connected to the Sinaloa Cartel and Palomino suspected that something went wrong during the drug pick up when he discovered after the alleged drug pick up that Mendoza removed the SIM card from her phone. ABC 31 reports:

He also found a text message sent to an unknown woman during the Georgia drug run, investigators said. In that text, Mendoza asked the woman to pick up her granddaughter from Palomino’s wife because she was afraid for their lives, they said.

The two men then reportedly took her to a cemetery where she began to argue with Palomino who then stabbed her and left her there to die. The two men then took the granddaughter to a separate location where they allegedly decapitated her.

