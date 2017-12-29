‘Chain migration’ choking US, record 1.8 million immigrants in 2016, 14 million since 2006

Long-standing “chain migration” policies that encourage legal immigrants to bring dozens of family members into the U.S. led to an explosion of entries in 2016, 53 percent higher than in 2011, according to a new analysis of Census Bureau data.

With an estimated addition of 1.8 million legal and illegal immigrants, 2016 is tied with 1999 for seeing the most enter, about 600,000 more than at the height of the great migration through New York’s Ellis Island in the 1900s.

The huge growth in immigration comes as President Trump is succeeding in cutting illegal entries and rounding up criminal illegals for deportation.

It points to the impact of chain migration and the surge in legal immigration through the loophole, one Trump recently vowed to kill.

A new analysis of the Census numbers by the Center for Immigration Studies said chain migration has vast costs for taxpayers.

Steven Camarota, the center’s director of research and co-author of the report said, “Our generous legal immigration system allows in a huge number of immigrants and then permits them to sponsor their relatives causing a multiplier effect. This chain migration has contributed to nearly 14 million immigrants settling here between 2006 to 2016.” – READ MORE

