Chaffetz: Rosenstein ‘Doesn’t Understand the Constitution’ (VIDEO)
Tuesday on Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” former Rep. Jason Chaffetz (R-UT), now a Fox News contributor, said Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein’s reaction to the news that members of the House Freedom Caucus drafted impeachment articles against him showed Rosenstein “doesn’t understand the Constitution.”
Chaffetz said, “You can tell why we are having a problem. Rod Rosenstein doesn’t understand the Constitution, and he doesn’t understand his role. In the Constitution, you can’t impeach a civil officer. That’s embedded in the Constitution. For him to say that Congress is going to extort him by exercising their constitutional responsibility means to me he needs to go brush up on the Constitution.” – READ MORE
