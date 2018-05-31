Chaffetz knocks Sessions: He’s ‘the attorney general in name only’

Fox News contributor Jason Chaffetz renewed his criticism of Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Wednesday, calling him “worthless” and an “attorney general in name only.”

The former GOP congressman made the comments on Fox News’s “America’s Newsroom” after President Trump criticized his attorney general again on Twitter, saying he wished he picked another person for the job.

“Does Jeff Sessions have a target back on him again or not?” Fox News co-anchor Bill Hemmer asked Chaffetz.

“Jeff Sessions is the attorney general in name only. He is worthless,” Chaffetz replied. “The sooner the president names a new attorney general the better.”

“He should never have recused himself. He didn’t need to in a counterintelligence operation,” Chaffetz added. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1