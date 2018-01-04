Chaffetz on the Deep State: ‘Having Lived Through It, It Is Very Real’ (VIDEO)

Wednesday on Fox News‏ Channel’s “Fox & Friends” former Rep. Jason Chaffetz (R-UT) said the deep state was “very real.”

Co-host Steve Doocy said, “Today is going to be a big day because Devin Nunes has subpoenaed a bunch of records from the Department of Justice, We will find out exactly how many of them show up and how many of them are blacked out. John Solomon has some good reporting over at The Hill where they revealed yesterday that there is written evidence that apparently the FBI believed that laws were broken regarding the Hillary Clinton email scandal. And it looks like that the IT guy covered things up when he — even though they were subpoenaing the email records — he went and BleachBit it or whatever he did to it to destroy the hard drive.”

Chaffetz said, “There was hammers, there was BleachBit. When you listen to James Comey back in July of 2016, you really thought that she was actually to get indicted. But this is a closed case. So there no reason why the Department of Justice should hold back any documents from the Congress.” – READ MORE

