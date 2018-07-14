Centrist Dems Push Back Against Schumer’s Efforts to Influence Their SCOTUS Vote: ‘Kiss My You Know What’

Chuck Schumer said Tuesday that he will fight President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee “with everything I’ve got,” but centrist Democrats are now saying that the Senate minority leader cannot tell them what to do or how to vote on Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination.

While Schumer (D., N.Y.) is facing pressure from the left to keep all 49 Senate Democrats in tow to kill Kavanaugh’s nomination, he has several members from red and purple states facing uphill reelection battles this year who do not seem eager just to fall in line, Politico reportedFriday.

“I’ll be 71 years old in August, you’re going to whip me? Kiss my you know what,” Sen. Joe Manchin (D., W.Va.) told Politico when asked if Schumer can influence his vote.

Manchin is not the only Democratic senator to hold that view. Sens. Joe Donnelly (Ind.), and Heidi Heitkamp (N.D.) also pushed back against Schumer’s efforts to pressure them, saying they will not be influenced by Schumer or pressured to vote in favor of his position.

“My decision won’t have anything to do with Chuck Schumer,” Donnelly said. – READ MORE

Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) said on Tuesday that President Trump nominated Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court because he’s “worried” about special counsel Robert Mueller‘s probe into the 2016 election.

“Why did the president stick with Kavanaugh? Because he’s worried that Mr. Mueller will go to the court and ask that the president be subpoenaed. … And President Trump knows that Kavanaugh will be a barrier to preventing that investigation from going there,” Schumer said during a rally with Senate Democrats outside the Supreme Court.

Schumer added that “it’s no wonder” Trump picked Kavanaugh, because “his views on this issue are more extreme than just about anyone else on that list.”– READ MORE

