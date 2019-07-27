Central American migrants are giving up on asylum because of this Trump policy — and going home

A report from Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, shows that many Central Americans who arrived at the U.S.-Mexico border seeking asylum are giving up and going back to their home countries.

A reporter from the Texas Tribune asked how many of the Central American migrants at the migrant processing facility in Mexico were giving up on their asylum applications – nearly all of them indicated they were throwing in the towel.

The Tribune attributed the reversals from migrants to the policy of the Trump administration to make asylum-seekers stay in Mexico while their application was being processed.

One migrant told the Tribune that conditions in Mexico were actually more dangerous than those he left in Honduras because he didn’t know anyone in Mexico who would help him.

“We’re afraid and we want to go home, even though we’re scared to return to our country,” said Cristian Urquiza. “If Honduras is dangerous, Mexico is worse. It’s more dangerous.” – READ MORE