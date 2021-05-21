Celtics delete tweet of star player wearing ‘Don’t Tread on Me’ Gadsden Flag clothing after online outrage

The official account for the Boston Celtics quickly deleted a tweet touting their star player after many online complained that he was wearing the famous “Don’t Tread on Me” design of the Gadsden Flag.

Quick-thinking Twitter users posted screenshots of the deleted tweet of point guard Kemba Walker with the design on the back of his jacket.

Whats going on with Kemba Walker man 😂 Celtics deleted that QUICK pic.twitter.com/0UDuBlc5zV — Unmasked_(G) (@UnmaskedRetreat) May 19, 2021

The historical Gadsden Flag has come to symbolize resistance to government authority and was taken up by the conservative Tea Party movement in opposition to the expansion of government under former President Barack Obama.

Some on the left have claimed that the historical symbol has taken on racist and white supremacist meaning in order to smear those wearing the design. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --