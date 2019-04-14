Cellist Yo-Yo Ma plays Bach along the U.S.-Mexico border



Legendary cellist Yo-Yo Ma performed Johann Sebastian Bach’s “Suite No. 1 for Unaccompanied Cello” along the U.S.-Mexico border on Saturday as part of an event to celebrate the relationship between the two border cities of Laredo, Texas, and Nuevo Laredo, Mexico.

According to NPR, the renowned cellist performed in a park in Laredo near the Juárez-Lincoln International Bridge, which connects the United States and Mexico.

Yo-Yo Ma, world renowned cellist, just started playing Bach in Laredo, under the international bridge to Mexico.



The portions of “Suite No. 1 for Unaccompanied Cello” that Ma performed were part of his Bach Project, which uses the centuries-old classical music to explore cultural connections.

"As you all know, as you did and do and will do, in culture, we build bridges, not walls," Ma said Saturday, according to the publication. "I've lived my life at the borders. Between cultures. Between disciplines. Between musics. Between generations."