Celebs Blame Republicans for Santa Fe School Shooting: ‘Go F**k Yourselves’

Within Hours Of The Of The Santa Fe, Texas, High School Shooting Celebrities Took To Twitter Going At The Nra, Demanding More Gun Control, And Mocking Condolences Of Prayer.

We can't back down no matter what. The NRA has won in the past because we always move on with our daily lives and they don't – they focus on their agenda. Fuck The NRA https://t.co/emxIXfjwcy — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) May 18, 2018

The NRA owns you. You don’t take simple, logical steps to save lives because you want their money. You are an evil man. https://t.co/airgonfJto — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) May 18, 2018

Go fuuuuuuuuuuuck yourself. https://t.co/MnbSxU6OEo — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) May 18, 2018

More dead children. WE CAN’T CONTINUE THIS MADNESS! WE ARE DONE! We’re done with your—“the @NRA didn’t pull the trigger”—spin. We are done with your pity, thoughts and prayers. You flooded America with guns. The gun lobby and gun manufacturers value profit over lives. #NoRA pic.twitter.com/tlp4Jyear4 — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) May 18, 2018

Please eat all of the shit, you worm! Children’s blood is on YOUR hands. Gun control saves lives. We’ve seen that proven all over the world but I guess kids’ lives aren’t as important as money. I hope that hell you always preach about exists. No doubt you’ll find yourself there. https://t.co/rR285LgJzG — Danny Zuker (@DannyZuker) May 18, 2018

YOU are the problem. YOUR PRAYERS are NOT the solution. https://t.co/HhHLOTBNCf — Morgan J. Freeman (@mjfree) May 18, 2018

YOU are the problem – EVERY GOP SENATOR #TrumpCrimeSyndicate https://t.co/5y4oQXXj9i — ROSIE (@Rosie) May 18, 2018

The 3rd school shooting in 8 days and the 22nd this year. At least 8 innocent are dead. Heartbreaking and senseless and it must stop. https://t.co/diRdMhOesf — JARED LETO (@JaredLeto) May 18, 2018

And it will keep happening & happening & happening & happening & happening & happening & happening & happening & happening & happening & happening until our gutless politicians stand up to the #NRA & pass the sensible guns laws the majority of Americans want. https://t.co/335ET7EONk — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) May 18, 2018

For example, when President Trump tweeted condolences based on the limited information available on the shooting at the time, Kathy Griffin responded by tweeting, “Go f*ck yourself.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1