Entertainment
Celebrity Gossip Reporter Perez Hilton Calls Kanye West A ‘Slave’ To ‘Free-Thinking’
The Left may be less publicly vocal in its criticism of Kanye West of late since the rap star has fallen out of the daily headlines, but that doesn’t mean the abuse has abated.
Late Tuesday, after West tweeted that “free-thinking is a super power,” he received a bizarre and decidedly politically incorrect response from celebrity gossip-monger Perez Hilton, who called Kanye a “slave” to free thought.
You're a slave to free thinking.
— Perez (@ThePerezHilton) May 8, 2018
This might be one of the least logical responses from a dedicated member of the Left to Kanye’s newfound fascination with the “intellectual dark web.” – READ MORE
