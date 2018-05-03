Politics
Cecile Richards’ Farewell Message: ‘I’ve Been Honored’ To Kill Unborn Children
America’s abortion queen, Cecile Richards, the woman who reigned as the CEO of Planned Parenthood for over a decade, bid farewell to her beloved supporters earlier this week as she left her throne upon the altar of child sacrifice.
In her last email to supporters, Cecile Richards said she felt “honored” in her quest to kill 3.5 million unborn babies during her tenure as PP’s number one spokeswoman.
“I am filled with emotion,” Richards wrote. “For the last 12 years, I have been honored to stand by your side to fight for reproductive health and rights.”
Richards went on to praise her many supporters for always speaking up on behalf of Planned Parenthood and donating their time and money to the cause. – READ MORE
