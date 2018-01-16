Cecile Richards: Abortion Business Is A ‘Lifesaver’

Irony and abortion conglomerate Planned Parenthood go together like Sid & Nancy — right down to the organization’s name itself. This weekend, PP CEO Cecile Richards further solidified that relationship with the bizarre when she declared her abortion business a “lifesaver.”

Speaking with Fast Company Magazine, Richards bragged about the many lives her business has saved, completely unaware of the lives it did not — and certainly did not mention those it’s murdered outright. She recalled a story from when PP began offering a text-chat service and one of the first young women her organization used the platform to “help.”

“A young woman texted us late at night and said, ‘I have no one to talk to.’ And we texted back and said, ‘We’re here to help you.’ And then she told us her story,” said Richards.

The CEO continued, “She really did need to see a medical professional immediately, and we were able to make that appointment. And I’ll never forget — we texted at the end, ‘Do you have everything you need for now?’ And she said, just like a teenager would, ‘You have been a lifesaver,’ with a little smiley face emoticon. And then a couple minutes later she texted back, ‘But will you still be there later tonight if I need you?’ That, to me, is what Planned Parenthood is all about.’ – READ MORE

Democrats are once again calling President Donald Trump “racist” over an alleged remark attributed to him during immigration talks, yet they continue to wholeheartedly embrace an organization that aborts predominantly black and Hispanic babies.

Yet, Durbin and his party continue to prop up Planned Parenthood – an organization that is now under investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice following allegations of profiteering from the body parts of babies aborted in its clinics.

About 59 million abortions have been performed in the country since the Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade decision in 1973, nearly 18 million of them on black babies. As Breitbart News has reported, the Alan Guttmacher Institute – a pro-abortion rights group – has also provided data showing that about 30 percent of all abortions in the U.S. are performed on black women, with another 25 percent performed on Hispanic women.

“Planned Parenthood was born in eugenic racism and elitism, and Margaret Sanger was the mother who gave birth to the world’s largest abortion chain,” Ryan Bomberger, chief creative officer of The Radiance Foundation, told Breitbart News last year. “In the city where Planned Parenthood began, more black babies are aborted than born alive according to the New York Department of Health and Mental Hygiene. This is not the result of justice. It’s the result of animus.”– READ MORE

As the pro-life movement prepares for the 45th annual March for Life, here’s a number the liberal media are unlikely to report: Planned Parenthood has committed 7.6 million abortions since Roe vs. Wade.

Over the holiday weekend, America’s largest abortion provider released its 2016 – 2017 annual report. According to that report and former ones (plus numbers supplied by pro-life groups), Planned Parenthood has been responsible for the death of more than 7.6 million babies, from 1973 through 2017.

That means a population somewhere between the sizes of New York City and Los Angeles is missing.

The timing of Planned Parenthood’s new report came as a surprise, considering that the 2015 – 2016 reportwas released last May. That may be because the abortion giant was under pressure: while the national abortion rate was decreasing, Planned Parenthood’s abortion rate was increasing. This latest report changed that. – READ MORE