CDC Warns of Coronavirus Spread in USA: ‘Disruption to Everyday Life Might Be Severe’

Dr. Nancy Messonnier, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, warned that the spread of China’s deadly coronavirus in the United States is all but certain and said Americans’ everyday life could be dramatically affected.

“As more and more countries experience community spread, successful containment at our borders becomes harder and harder,” Messonnier told reporters on Tuesday afternoon.

“It’s not a question of if this will happen but when this will happen and how many people in this country will have severe illnesses,” the top public health official added. “Disruption to everyday life might be severe.”

Messonnier said the continued spread of the virus has led to a shift to a more dire tone.

“The data over the last week and spread in other countries has certainly raised our level of concern, and raised our level of expectation that we are going to have community spread here, so that has changed our tone,” she said. – READ MORE

