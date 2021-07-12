CDC Urges Parents to Get Children Vaccinated Before School Starts

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is urging parents to get their eligible children vaccinated for the Chinese coronavirus prior to the fall 2021 school year, despite lingering concerns about the possible development of heart inflammation conditions in young people who receive the mRNA vaccines.

“Parents: Prevent #COVID19 from spreading at school. Get kids 12+ fully vaccinated before school begins,” the federal health agency said Friday, adding that children who are not fully vaccinated should wear a mask indoors.

“In areas where COVID-19 is spreading, kids who are not fully vaccinated should #WearAMask indoors, on the school bus, and in crowded outdoor settings,” it added:

Parents: Prevent #COVID19 from spreading at school. Get kids 12+ fully vaccinated before school begins. In areas where COVID-19 is spreading, kids who are not fully vaccinated should #WearAMask indoors, on the school bus, and in crowded outdoor settings. https://t.co/EY4kdEaqkI pic.twitter.com/3y6J5asFNd — CDC (@CDCgov) July 9, 2021