The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is urging parents to get their eligible children vaccinated for the Chinese coronavirus prior to the fall 2021 school year, despite lingering concerns about the possible development of heart inflammation conditions in young people who receive the mRNA vaccines.
“Parents: Prevent #COVID19 from spreading at school. Get kids 12+ fully vaccinated before school begins,” the federal health agency said Friday, adding that children who are not fully vaccinated should wear a mask indoors.
“In areas where COVID-19 is spreading, kids who are not fully vaccinated should #WearAMask indoors, on the school bus, and in crowded outdoor settings,” it added:
The CDC released its updated school guidance on Friday, recognizing it as a “priority” for children to safely return to in-person instruction in the fall. However, it also made it clear that children who are unvaccinated should continue to wear masks:
The federal health agency released updated guidance Friday, recognizing in-person learning for children as extremely beneficial and listing their return to the classrooms as a “priority.” This is “regardless of whether all of the prevention strategies can be implemented at the school.” Nonetheless, it is still advancing the notion that unvaccinated children should continue to wear masks in school. Currently, children under the age of 12 are not cleared to receive a vaccine. As such, the CDC recommends “layered prevention strategies” to “protect” the unvaccinated.…
The update includes a list of bullet points, outlining the agency’s guidance for children to return to school in the fall. It is now recommending schools to keep a 3-foot distance between students in classrooms, “combined with indoor mask wearing by people who are not fully vaccinated, to reduce transmission risk.” It also recommends masks to be work indoors by all individuals over the age of 2 who are not “fully vaccinated.” However, the guidance does not specify if the CDC expects schools to identify unvaccinated children and teachers publicly and hold them to those standards.
The CDC’s vaccine push follows the federal agency recognizing a likely link between the development of heart inflammation conditions in young people, primarily young men, after receiving either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. However, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices concluded that the benefits of receiving the vaccine outweigh the risk of developing myocarditis.- READ MORE
