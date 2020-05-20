CDC updates guidance to say COVID-19 ‘does not spread easily’ through touching contaminated surfaces

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has updated its guidance on COVID-19 to say that the disease “does not spread easily” on contaminated surfaces.

The disease has always been thought to spread mainly through person-to-person contact by respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or talks. But up until recently, the CDC maintained that the virus could also spread through contact with contaminated surfaces.

Now the CDC says “the virus spreads easily between people” but “does not spread easily in other ways.” Under the second section, the guidance reads: “It may be possible for COVID-19 to spread in other ways, but these are not thought to be the main ways the virus spreads.”

According to Yahoo News, the guidance used to simply say that spread in other ways “may be possible,” without the added disclaimer. This is, of course, a subtle change, but still one of interest. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --