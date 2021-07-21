CDC, State Department, issue highest warnings against travel to UK over rise in COVID cases

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the U.S. State Department on Monday issued their highest warnings against travel to the United Kingdom due to a rise in COVID-19 cases.

They each raised their travel advisories to “level 4,” telling Americans they should avoid travel there.

“The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a Level 4 Travel Health Notice for the United Kingdom due to COVID-19, indicating a very high level of COVID-19 in the country,” the State Department said in its advisory.

“There are restrictions in place affecting U.S. citizen entry into the United Kingdom. Your risk of contracting COVID-19 and developing severe symptoms may be lower if you are fully vaccinated with an FDA authorized vaccine. Before planning any international travel, please review the CDC’s specific recommendations for fully vaccinated and unvaccinated travelers,” the advisory added.

The State Department advisory level for the UK was most recently Level 3: Reconsider Travel due to Covid-19.

The CDC advisory, posted earlier in the day, said that if individuals must travel to the U.K., they should be fully vaccinated. The alert had been at level 3. – READ MORE

