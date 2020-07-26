CDC Sides With Trump, Says Students Need To Go Back To School

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released new guidance on Friday warning about severe consequences to children if schools do not reopen for in-person class in the fall.

The CDC’s updated guidance now aligns with recommendations made by the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), which endorsed school reopenings with limited exceptions last month. The new guidance also resolves what many had said was a conflict between the White House and the CDC on the safety of in-person learning amid the pandemic.

“The best available evidence from countries that have opened schools indicates that COVID-19 poses low risks to school-aged children, at least in areas with low community transmission, and suggests that children are unlikely to be major drivers of the spread of the virus,” the CDC concludes in its guidance. “Reopening schools creates opportunity to invest in the education, well-being, and future of one of America’s greatest assets — our children — while taking every precaution to protect students, teachers, staff and all their families.”

President Trump has pushed for schools to open in the U.S. to resume in-person learning as soon as possible, even threatening to strip federal funding from school districts that refuse to open back up in the fall. The president has said that schools would be allowed to remain closed in coronavirus hotspots. – READ MORE

