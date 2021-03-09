CDC Says “Fully Vaccinated” People Can Stop Wearing Masks, Distancing In Private

For the record, according to the CDC guidelines, an individual is considered person is “fully vaccinated” two weeks after receiving the final dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna jabs, or the single-shot vaccine from J&.J. Fully vaccinated people should continue exercising standard precautions while in public, the agency said.

“While the new guidance is a positive step, many more people need to be fully vaccinated before everyone can stop taking most COVID-19 precautions,” the CDC wrote in its report. “It is important that, until then, everyone continues to adhere to important mitigation measures to protect the large number of people who remain unvaccinated.”

Summarizing the contents of the report, those who are fully vaccinated are now allowed to…

Visit with other fully vaccinated people indoors without wearing masks or physical distancing.

Visit indoors with unvaccinated people from a single household who are considered low risk for severe disease without needing to wear masks or practice social distancing.

Vaccinated individuals no longer need to quarantine or seek a test following a confirmed exposure to the virus (unless symptoms develop).

However, they should continue to avoid large or medium-sized gatherings, though the CDC didn’t offer specific gathering-size numbers.

Individuals should continue following all guidance from employers, whether vaccinated or not.

Even those who have been vaccinated should still get tested if experiencing COVID symptoms.

