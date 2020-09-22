CDC Issues Holiday Guidelines: Thanksgiving Dinner Is Out, But Trick-Or-Treating Is Okay

After its credibility took a major beating following its latest confusing shift in its guidance, the CDC has released guidelines for the holiday season that many Americans will likely find a little too cumbersome to manage.

The guidelines urge Americans to limit dinners to immediate family only; celebrations with larger groups of relatives – if they must be held – should be held outside. For most of the country east of the Mississippi, that might be difficult in the bitter December cold.

The agency also cautioned that virtual gatherings are ‘risk free’.

Anybody hosting a celebratory gathering should take local restrictions into account.

One of the more bizarre recommendations is for families that absolutely must host Thanksgiving or Christmas (or Hannukah etc) dinners: they should have participants bring their own food, to minimize the sharing of communal food.

Large celebrations for Dia de los Muertos should be avoided, as well as parade.

Black Friday sales might not be a great strategy for retailers who are struggling to make it through the pandemic. Instead, the CDC recommends alternatives such as virtual Halloween costume contests, or holding a small dinner for household members – as well as shopping online. – READ MORE

